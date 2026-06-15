Mother Nature provides blue skies for Oregon’s 250th celebration

Members of Oregon VFW Post 8739 conduct the official flag-raising ceremony Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Coliseum Museum during Oregon's celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. (Earleen Hinton)

Mother Nature did her part over the weekend to make sure the city of Oregon had clear skies for its celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The free events included a bike parade for kids, presentations at two museums, speeches, and a special, brief appearance by “Paul Revere” on a motorcycle.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Addison Busser, 5, of Oregon, was one of the participants in the Kids Bike Parade on Friday, June 12, 2026. The parade was one of the evening activities that kicked off Oregon's three-day celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon‘s celebration began Friday with Mayor Ken Williams starting the evening events with welcoming remarks.

“Two hundred and 50 years ago in 1776 our forefathers could not have imagined that we would have schools, towns, farms and communities that would one day spread across American soil. Founded on ideals of liberty, self-government, opportunity, and individual responsibility – our country was born. You know the great thing about that? We still have those values today,” Williams said.

Williams said America’s strength is not just found in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, but also in small towns like Oregon.

“It’s found in towns like ours. Ones where we know who the neighbors are. Where we know each other day to day,” Williams said. “Now, we recognize that the opportunities that we have today are on the shoulders of who came before us and we appreciate that; 250 years ago, our forefathers established both a unique and bold experience unseen in the world prior.”

He said the nation’s success wasn’t created just on famous battlefields.

“It also was born in small towns like ours and we get to carry on the tradition,” Williams said. “So going into the future, the future story of America has not yet been written. It’ll be written by all of us. It will be written by our children and our grandchildren. May we honor the past, cherish the present, and work together to build a better future. God bless our community and God bless the United States.”

Lee Hadick, representing Hands On Oregon, said the stage he was standing on was built and named Veteran’s Stage specifically for special events and located purposely below the large American flag that graces the south wall of Conover Square.

“You are now standing or sitting in front of the largest American flag of its type,” he said.

That’s when “Paul Revere” buzzed by the stage on a very loud motorcycle decorated with a large American flag.

“One by land, two by sea…I didn’t hear any of that,” Hadick joked.

"Paul Revere" rode by the opening night of Oregon's celebration of America's 250th anniversary on Friday, June 12, 2026. Speakers opened the three-day celebration on the Veteran's Stage on the south side of Conover Square. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon VFW Post 8739 Past Commander Bob Coulter reminded the crowd of the sacrifices veterans had made for democracy.

He held up a small American flag and talked about its significance throughout history.

“This flag means a lot. Thousands of our people have died making sure that we can still fly this in peace today,” Coulter said. “If you don’t know for sure, there is no place on Earth like this place. Remember, we are the people, we’re the ones that are gonna have to continue this.”

Friday’s activities also included lighter events, such as a Kids Bike Parade where kids showed their patriotic spirit by decorating their bikes in red, white and blue, and a tug of war between the Oregon Police Department, Oregon Public Works, and Oregon Fire Protection District.

The 2026 tug was won by the firefighters who out tugged the public works department and then the police to win the coveted tug trophy.

The key to firefighter’s success?

“Pure power,” team captain Dan Groenhagen said while breaking into a large smile. “Lots of preparation and determination.”

The celebration continued Saturday at the Oregon Depot Museum, and culminated Sunday with a special flag-raising ceremony on the lawn of the Coliseum Museum of Arts, Antiques & Americana.

The winner of the best patriotic decorating contest, Aaron Mudge, was also announced Sunday.

Aaron Mudge and his son pose with the award they received Sunday, June 14, 2026, after winning the patriotic decorating contest held in conjunction with Oregon's celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. (Earleen Hinton)

The community celebration was organized by Hands on Oregon and sponsored by the City of Oregon with cooperation from the Oregon Depot Museum, and Coliseum Museum of Arts, Antiques & Americana,