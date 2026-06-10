Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northwest Illinois opens Rochelle office

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northwest Illinois recently announced its expansion into Rochelle. (Photo provided by OMS of Northwest Illinois)

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northwest Illinois recently announced its expansion into Rochelle.

Dr. David Peterson will now be seeing patients on Wednesdays by appointment at 223 E. Illinois Route 38 in Rochelle. The office can be reached at 815-561-6058.

“We are excited to announce that our Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice is expanding to Rochelle,” a news release said. “Patients can now receive expert oral surgery care in Rochelle with oral surgeon Dr. Peterson. For years, our team has proudly served patients throughout the region from our locations in Sterling and Forreston. As the need for convenient specialty care continues to grow, we are thrilled to bring our services closer to patients in Rochelle and the surrounding communities.”

Peterson provides a full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including dental implant placement, wisdom teeth removal, surgical tooth extractions, bone grafting procedures, exposure and bonding for orthodontic treatment, oral pathology evaluations, anesthesia and sedation options, 3D imaging and other specialized oral surgery procedures.

OMS of Northwest Illinois is in-network with most major dental insurance plans and offers flexible payment plan options, a news release said. It works closely with referring dentists throughout the area to ensure patients receive coordinated care and best possible treatment outcomes, the release said.

“We are proud to continue serving patients in Sterling and Forreston while expanding access to oral surgery care in Rochelle,” the release said.