Oregon’s 250th anniversary celebration June 12-14 to feature free family events, special programs

After weeks of planning by city officials and volunteer members of the 250th Commemoration Committee, Oregon will jump start the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with free family-fun events and special programs at two Oregon museums this weekend.

The celebration will begin Friday, June 12, with a community celebration organized by Hands on Oregon and sponsored by the City of Oregon in the 100 block of Franklin Street and North Second Street near Conover Square Mall.

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams will start the evening events with welcoming remarks at 5 p.m. The Oregon High School Band will perform at 5:15 p.m. followed by remarks from Bob Coulter, representing Oregon VFW Post 8739, an appearance by “Paul Revere” and student essay presentations.

A Kids Bike Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. with kids encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their bikes in red, white and blue for the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated bike. The parade will line up on the east side of the Oregon Fire Station at 5:20 p.m.

A tug of war between the Oregon Police Department, Oregon Public Works, and Oregon Fire Protection District will be held after the parade at 6:30 p.m.

Parking for the evening events will be available at Conover Square Mall, City Hall, and along North Third Street. Visitors should bring a lawn chair to enjoy the festivities.

Hector’s Cocina will be the food vendor and the Oregon Big Chair is in place for photo opportunities from 5-8 p.m.

The anniversary celebration continues on Saturday, June 13, at the Oregon Depot Museum, 400 Collins St. The festivities are being organized by the Oregon Depot and sponsored by the city of Oregon.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with remarks by Chris Martin followed by an Oregon School District essay presentations at 11 a.m. and a performance by the Oregon High School Band at 11:30 a.m.

Tours of the vintage Silverview Rail Car will begin at 1 p.m.

Live music throughout the day will include noon to 1 p.m., Jim Henkel; 1-2 p.m., Denny Jacobs; 2-3 p.m., Ira Haugen; 3-4 p.m., Steve Catron; and 4-5 p.m., Well Strung.

Food vendors and beverages, including alcohol, will be available throughout the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. event

On Sunday, June 14, the celebration continues at the Coliseum Museum of Arts, Antiques & Americana, 124 N. Fourth St., from noon to 3 p.m.

The Oregon VFW flag-raising ceremony will begin at noon followed by welcoming remarks and an Oregon High School Band performance at 1 p.m.

Winners of the best patriotic decorating winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. A self-guided 250 flags walking tour will be available all day.

Members of the 250th Commemoration Committee are Jessica Cash, John Dickson (Chairman), Mike Glenn, Lee Hadick, Jeff Hallock, Dave Head, Jeff Hendricks, Mark Herman, Liz Hiemstra, Matthew Lenox, John Lindhorst, Karly Spell and Darin DeHaan, city manager.

Visit the 250th Commemoration website for more information.