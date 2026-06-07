Wolter: Global supply chains for agriculture

Our lives are greatly influenced by our technology – that is the knowledge, information, tools, machines, processes and systems that humans have designed and produced to control our environment.

Ever since we first experienced hunger, cold, thirst, need for shelter, or safety, humans sought to control our surroundings and technology. It is the “thing” we did, and still do, to satisfy those needs and wants. We have done this using four fundamental types of technology systems: communication, transportation, production and energy, and collectively they define our human-built world.

There are countless technology systems that we rely on day in and day out – some very consciously, but most without much thought – that provide the comfort and ease that define our lives. But these systems also always cause additional burdens and unease because whenever technology solves a problem for us, it creates a new, related problem. This process has taken place during our entire time on the earth, and it will continue.

So, to help us manage this conundrum we need to study technology and its effects upon us and our fellow humans as well as the other life on Earth to prepare for a better tomorrow.

In previous articles I have discussed various transportation systems, but in this one we’ll look at the relationship between agriculture production and global transportation. Our food supply as well as countless jobs are dependent on this relationship.

Global supply chains are essential to the movement of agricultural commodities around the world. The United States plays a major role in importing and exporting food and agricultural products and it is one of the most interconnected agricultural economies in the world. Commodities such as soybeans, corn, wheat, coffee, bananas and beef travel thousands of miles through highly-organized transportation networks before reaching consumers. These systems rely on ships, railroads, trucking routes, ports, storage facilities and distribution centers to ensure products move efficiently from producers to markets.

One of the U.S.’s most important agricultural exports is soybeans. American soybeans are primarily grown in Midwestern states such as Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana. You cannot drive around Ogle County without noticing the thousands of acres of soybeans that farmers grow all around us. These beans are exported in massive quantities to countries including China, Mexico and Japan, where they are used for livestock feed, cooking oil and food products. After harvest, soybeans are transported by truck from farms to local grain elevators. From there, they often move by rail or barge along the Mississippi River system to export terminals near the Gulf of Mexico, particularly around New Orleans.

Ocean-going bulk cargo vessels then transport the soybeans across the Pacific Ocean to Asian markets. The Mississippi River is especially important because it provides a low-cost transportation route for millions of tons of grain every year. In our area, while the Rock River is not used for commercial grain transport, if you travel to the Illinois River you can see plenty of river towboats pushing grain barges to storage and marketing ports down river.

Corn is another major U.S. export commodity and a product raised by farmers in Ogle County and the rest of Illinois. Much of the corn grown in the Corn Belt here in the Midwest is used domestically for livestock feed and ethanol production, but significant quantities are also exported.

Mexico is one of the largest importers of U.S. corn. Corn transportation follows a system like soybeans. Grain is trucked from farms to elevators and then shipped by rail or barge to ports. Rail transportation is particularly important because it can move large amounts of grain efficiently across long distances. Major railroad companies connect agricultural regions with ports on the Gulf Coast and the Pacific Northwest. Ports in states such as Louisiana, Texas and Washington serve as major gateways for international grain trade.

Wheat also represents a key part of the U.S. agricultural export system. Wheat is produced in states such as Kansas, North Dakota and Montana. Different varieties of wheat grow depending on climate and intended use. Hard red winter wheat from Kansas is commonly exported to Africa and Asia for bread production. Wheat from northern states is often shipped by rail to Pacific Northwest ports such as Seattle and Portland, where it is loaded onto cargo ships bound for international markets. Some wheat also moves through the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway to reach Europe. These routes demonstrate how inland transportation systems connect agricultural regions with global trade networks.

While the United States exports large amounts of grain, it also imports many agricultural commodities that cannot be produced domestically in sufficient quantities. Coffee is one of the most important imported agricultural products. Because coffee requires tropical growing conditions, most coffee consumed in the United States comes from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam and Honduras.

Coffee beans are transported from plantations to processing centers where they are cleaned, dried and packaged for export. The beans are then shipped in large cargo containers aboard ocean freight vessels.

Major U.S. ports receiving coffee imports include New York, Houston and Los Angeles. After arrival, the beans are transported by truck or rail to roasting facilities and distribution centers across the country.

Companies rely on intermodal transportation systems that combine ships, railroads and trucks to move coffee efficiently. I bet coffee drinkers rarely think about how far those coffee beans that were used for your morning cup of Joe traveled!

Bananas provide another example of a highly globalized agricultural supply chain. The United States imports most of its bananas from countries in Central and South America, particularly Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Honduras. Bananas are highly perishable, so transportation systems must maintain controlled temperatures throughout the journey. Refrigerated cargo ships and trucks, often called “reefer ships” or “reefer trucks,” transport bananas from tropical ports to the United States. Ports in Florida, Texas and the Gulf Coast are major entry points.

Once unloaded, refrigerated trucks distribute bananas to warehouses, grocery chains and retailers throughout the country. The speed and reliability of transportation are critical because bananas continue ripening after harvest.

Beef and livestock products also move through international supply chains. Despite the current 75-year low in U.S. beef cattle supply, the United States exports beef to countries such as Japan, South Korea and Canada while importing cattle and beef products from nations including Canada, Mexico and Australia. Transportation systems for livestock products require strict health and safety standards.

Refrigerated trucks and rail systems move meat products domestically between processing plants, warehouses and retail stores. International shipments often travel in refrigerated shipping containers that preserve product quality during long ocean voyages.

So, as we can see, there are quite a bit of behind-the-scenes logistics happening in the global production and transportation of common agricultural products we may take for granted.

Kurt Wolter has studied and taught technology – including production, transportation, energy and communication – for over 30 years. He enjoys trying to better understand technology and its past, present and future while also attempting technical journalism. He uses artificial intelligence agents for portions of his work. He can be reached at technohistory100@gmail.com.