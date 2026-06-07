Obendorf: Figuring out the building

Our cinder block building that houses our museum is slowly disintegrating and it has sent our minds running in all directions. What do we do to preserve the building for many years to come?

At a special board meeting we discussed different options as to handling this porous-type block. Cinder blocks are different from cement blocks and it could be that this building was built for a short-term building and obviously cheaper. It is not the blue limestone that seems to go on and on.

So soon there will be activity on the outside of the building. We are once more indebted to Bill and Bev Burkardt for help on this. The cost of redoing this building is around $40,000 and the Burkardt Foundation will cover half of that. We also are reroofing the 1854 William Burns House so that will be done this summer. We are appreciative of all the donations. It takes a lot to keep our buildings in good shape. They are the history of our community.

We have tours for this summer and suddenly the Henry School was on the list so Ted and JoAnn stepped up to clean it and handle it for one of the tours. Ted is also working on the fence at Aplington House. It is in poor shape and many parts of the fence need replacing so Ted is doing that. Anyone interested in volunteering your time to scrape and paint just give us a call.

We are still looking for someone to rent the 1854 William Burns House and Mike is working on that. Someone suggested we turn it into a “bed and breakfast” and I laughed and said that had entered my mind. Only that thought came when we got the other half of Aplington House many years ago. I suggested a bed and breakfast place but no one was interested in washing sheets or fixing a little breakfast casserole. I am too old to run that today.

Anyway, Aplington House had bats that flew around in it at night and probably no one wanted a bat swishing around in the night. So the “bed and breakfast” idea was nixed many years ago. The Burns House would make a cute “bed and breakfast.”

How many of you went out to the cemetery for the Polo Memorial Day program? I could see alright but could not hear too well. But Kevin had it on a video under Polo Historical Society, and I looked at that. I could hear fine on my computer pad. It was a great program. I did miss the band leading the parade. Do we not have a band anymore?

Coming up is our Polo Town and Country Days and we are ready for that with “A Walking Tour in Zenas Aplington’s Neighborhood.” Beth will take you on that tour on June 20. The tour times are 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

I just noticed the Jenny wrens are back and a hummingbird at the feeder. It probably needs to be washed and refilled.