Oregon man charged with possessing explosive device, recklessly firing gun in rural subdivision: court records

An Oregon man faces charges following a reported domestic disturbance Thursday that resulted in a heavy police presence in a rural subdivision north of Oregon near a public golf course.

Alec H. Rutherford, 33, was charged Friday with the felony offenses of possessing an explosive or incendiary device and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Thursday afternoon domestic disturbance at West Indian Heights Drive and Fawn Ridge Circle around 4 p.m.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said Ogle County sheriff’s deputies, Winnebago County’s bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

“While on the phone with 911, gunshots were reported,” VanVickle said. “Deputies responded to the residence and took a suspect into custody. The investigation is ongoing.”

VanVickle said no one was injured during the incident.

Indian Heights Drive and Fawn Ridge Circle are located just west of the Silver Ridge Golf Course, north of Mud Creek Road about 4 miles north of Oregon. The subdivision is in the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District and Rockvale Township.

Rutherford was booked into the Ogle County Jail on Thursday evening and appeared in court Friday morning with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow.

He is charged with the Class 1 felony of possessing and intending to use a prescription bottle loaded with buckshot ammunition and gunpowder as an explosive or incendiary device.

That offense is punishable by 4 to 30 years in prison.

In the reckless discharge of a firearm charge, Rutherford is accused of endangering the “bodily safety of people” inside the home in the 1300 block of West Indian Heights Drive. That Class 4 felony is punishable by 1 to 3 years in prison.

Morrow asked Judge Anthony Peska on Friday morning to continue Rutherford’s detention hearing to Monday to allow more time for him to receive and review police reports from the June 4 incident.

“I am anticipating more discovery evidence and ask the court to continue this hearing to Monday,” Morrow said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance.

During detention hearings, a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as their case proceeds through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely will not appear again for scheduled court cases.

Peska continued Rutherford’s hearing to 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, and he was remanded to the Ogle County Jail.