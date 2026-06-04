Carmichael directs Polo Lions donation to Ogle County 4-H Foundation

Daniel Carmichael and Greg Cross present a check to Ogle County 4-H. Pictured left to right: Immanuel Arellano, Ogle County 4-H ambassador; Anna Henson, Ogle County office support; Allissa Martin, Ogle County 4-H ambassador; Carmichael, Rochelle; Jodi Baumgartner, Ogle County 4-H program coordinator; Greg Cross, Polo Lions Club member; and Josh Snow, Ogle County 4-H ambassador. (Photo provided by Ogle County 4-H)

Each year, the Polo Lions Club partners with the keynote speaker of the annual Farmers’ Night to support youth programming in the area.

Daniel Carmichael, an engineer with Blue River Technology and John Deere, was this year’s choice. Carmichael visited the Polo Lions Club and spoke with them about the advancing technology of autonomous machinery, after which he was asked to choose a local organization to direct this year’s $500 donation. “Ogle County 4-H” was his immediate answer.

As technology advances every day, Carmichael hopes this donation will help support youth involvement in STEM programs and careers. His own 4-H career included trips to the Illinois State Fair, where he was one of the first winners in the computer science project, taking home the grand champion title. Now his daughter is in her first year of 4-H and excited to continue trying new projects and “learn by doing”.

“Community partnerships like this are what make 4-H possible,” said Jodi Baumgartner, Ogle County 4-H program coordinator. “We are thankful to the Polo Lions Club and Daniel Carmichael for their generosity and belief in our youth. Their support helps ensure that youth in Ogle County will have opportunities to learn new skills, explore their interests, and grow into confident leaders who are prepared for the future.”

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, giving millions of young people a place to experience belonging, independence, mastery, and generosity.

For more information about Ogle County 4-H, contact University of Illinois Extension at 815-732-2191.