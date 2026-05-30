Bearrows: Events abound as Rochelle moves into summer

As we move further into spring and summer, we begin following the great number of projects and happenings throughout our community.

I want to take a moment to thank everyone who continues to support our local events, businesses, organizations and community efforts that make Rochelle such a special place to live and work.

This past month, we had an excellent turnout for our town hall meeting focused on local business owners. I appreciate all those who attended and participated in the discussion. The feedback provided was thoughtful, constructive and extremely valuable.

These meetings are an important opportunity for city leadership to hear directly from our business community about what is working well, what challenges exist and how the city can continue assisting within our capabilities. We look forward to planning additional meetings in the future as we continue strengthening communication and collaboration with our local businesses.

Also I want to extend sincere thanks to the VFW, American Legion, Daughters of the American Revolution and the VFW Auxiliary for their outstanding efforts in organizing the Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Lawnridge Cemetery. The event was very well attended and served as a meaningful reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country. A special thank you also goes to U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood for attending and participating in the ceremony with an excellent presentation.

Our community calendar continues to stay busy with several exciting upcoming events.

On Wednesday, May 28, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pocket park located on Fourth Avenue at the former site of Mike’s Barber Shop and most recently Vinnie’s Barbershop. That project represents a tremendous transformation of the area, as well as an example of the city’s commitment to continue to enhance our downtown. This project was under the direction of the community development department and assisted by all departments within the city. I encourage residents to stop by and see this new addition to our downtown area.

In addition, on Friday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m., there was a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening celebration for Blackstone Restaurant and Bar at 406 Cherry Ave. The restaurant is now under new management, and we are excited to welcome and support another local business investment in our community.

Railroad enthusiasts and families alike will also have something special to look forward to on Tuesday, June 2, when the famous Union Pacific “Big Boy” locomotive makes a scheduled whistle stop at the Ken Wise Railfan Park at approximately 2:45 p.m. While the stop will only last around 15 to 30 minutes, this is expected to be a memorable event for many visitors and residents.

That same evening, the city band concert series returns to Atwood Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. These concerts have long been a valued summer tradition in Rochelle and provide a great opportunity for families and neighbors to gather and enjoy an evening together.

I also encourage residents to continue supporting our downtown businesses during the ongoing construction projects. Events such as the spring sidewalk sales are another reminder of how important it is to shop locally and support the businesses that contribute so much to our community’s character and economy.

Finally, I encourage everyone to follow the city’s Facebook page for our ongoing “Local Government 101” informational series. These posts are designed to help answer common questions about city government, explain procedures, and provide a better understanding of how local government functions. Thank you to Jenny Thompson. for her continued efforts promoting this series and helping improve communication and transparency with our residents.

Thank you again to everyone who continues contributing to the success of our community. Rochelle continues moving forward because of the support, involvement and pride shown by our residents, businesses, volunteers and organizations each day.

I will close with another great quote I found that I will share from the late president Ronald Reagan: “Small towns are the backbone of our nation – places where neighbors know one another, where values are passed from generation to generation, and where the quality of life is rooted in community.”

John Bearrows the mayor of Rochelle.