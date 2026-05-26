Rock River Center activities include line dancing, yoga classes

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. (cody cutter)

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. Its activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

June yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, June 5, 12 and 26. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.

Boot scooters line dancing

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m.

Morning mug club

June 9: 10-11:30 a.m.

Low vision support group

June 9: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Outing of the month

June 11: J.R. Kortman Center of Design. Lunch afterward at Village Bakery in Oregon. Registration and payment required by June 8.