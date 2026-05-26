Rock River Center activities include line dancing, yoga classes

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. Its activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.
June yoga classes
Class dates: Friday, June 5, 12 and 26. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.
Boot scooters line dancing
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m.
Morning mug club
June 9: 10-11:30 a.m.
Low vision support group
June 9: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Outing of the month
June 11: J.R. Kortman Center of Design. Lunch afterward at Village Bakery in Oregon. Registration and payment required by June 8.