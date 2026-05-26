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Ogle County News

Rock River Center activities include line dancing, yoga classes

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon.

Rock River Center is located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. (cody cutter)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon. Its activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to seniors.

June yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, June 5, 12 and 26. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.

Boot scooters line dancing

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m.

Morning mug club

June 9: 10-11:30 a.m.

Low vision support group

June 9: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Outing of the month

June 11: J.R. Kortman Center of Design. Lunch afterward at Village Bakery in Oregon. Registration and payment required by June 8.

OregonOgle CountyLocal NewsSeniorsSenior CitizensOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois