O’Brien receives Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship

Oregon High School Class of 2026 graduate Tucker O’Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni Scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship.
Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level.
Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien. The Burkhalter scholarship is named after Mel Burkhalter, who was a longtime ag teacher, first at Mt. Morris High School and then at Oregon High School after the schools were merged.