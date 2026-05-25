O’Brien receives Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship

Oregon High School class of 2026 graduate Tucker O'Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship. Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level. Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien. (Photo provided by Dixie Hinton)

Oregon High School Class of 2026 graduate Tucker O’Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni Scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship.

Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level.

Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien. The Burkhalter scholarship is named after Mel Burkhalter, who was a longtime ag teacher, first at Mt. Morris High School and then at Oregon High School after the schools were merged.