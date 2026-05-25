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Ogle County News

O’Brien receives Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship

Oregon High School class of 2026 graduate Tucker O'Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship. Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level. Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien.

Oregon High School class of 2026 graduate Tucker O'Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship. Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level. Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien. (Photo provided by Dixie Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

Oregon High School Class of 2026 graduate Tucker O’Brien received this year’s Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni Scholarship and the Mel Burkhalter Scholarship.

Both scholarships were awarded to assist O’Brien continue his education in agriculture at the collegiate level.

Sara Blume, current Mt. Morris-Oregon Alumni president, presented the scholarship to O’Brien. The Burkhalter scholarship is named after Mel Burkhalter, who was a longtime ag teacher, first at Mt. Morris High School and then at Oregon High School after the schools were merged.

Oregon Oregon Community Unit School District 220EducationOgle CountyLocal NewsScholarshipMt. MorrisAgricultureOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

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