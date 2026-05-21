Polo Lions Club awards scholarships to 16 students

The Polo Lions Club recently awarded scholarships of $500 to 16 graduating seniors of Polo Community High School. Polo Lions Club President Mark Bocker presented the scholarships. Students receiving scholarships included: Lydia Anderson, Cole Chestnut, MaKayla Cisketti, Ryplee Custer, Jada Garcia, Byron Grobe, Carlee Grobe, Daniel Johnstone, Camrynn Jones, Keilee Ketchum, Laynie Mandrell, Elsa Monaco, Joseph Rowland, Aiden Terry-Messer, Leah Tobin and Tyler Webster. (Photo provided by Polo Lions Club)