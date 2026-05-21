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Ogle County News

Polo Lions Club awards scholarships to 16 students

The Polo Lions Club recently awarded scholarships of $500 to 16 graduating seniors of Polo Community High School. Polo Lions Club President Mark Bocker presented the scholarships. Students receiving scholarships included: Lydia Anderson, Cole Chestnut, MaKayla Cisketti, Ryplee Custer, Jada Garcia, Byron Grobe, Carlee Grobe, Daniel Johnstone, Camrynn Jones, Keilee Ketchum, Laynie Mandrell, Elsa Monaco, Joseph Rowland, Aiden Terry-Messer, Leah Tobin and Tyler Webster.

The Polo Lions Club recently awarded scholarships of $500 to 16 graduating seniors of Polo Community High School. Polo Lions Club President Mark Bocker presented the scholarships. Students receiving scholarships included: Lydia Anderson, Cole Chestnut, MaKayla Cisketti, Ryplee Custer, Jada Garcia, Byron Grobe, Carlee Grobe, Daniel Johnstone, Camrynn Jones, Keilee Ketchum, Laynie Mandrell, Elsa Monaco, Joseph Rowland, Aiden Terry-Messer, Leah Tobin and Tyler Webster. (Photo provided by Polo Lions Club)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Lions Club recently awarded scholarships of $500 to 16 graduating seniors of Polo Community High School. Polo Lions Club President Mark Bocker presented the scholarships. Students receiving scholarships included Lydia Anderson, Cole Chestnut, MaKayla Cisketti, Ryplee Custer, Jada Garcia, Byron Grobe, Carlee Grobe, Daniel Johnstone, Camrynn Jones, Keilee Ketchum, Laynie Mandrell, Elsa Monaco, Joseph Rowland, Aiden Terry-Messer, Leah Tobin and Tyler Webster.

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Shaw Local News Network

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