Rochelle Municipal Utilities earns 3 state utilities association awards

Rochelle Municipal Utilities Superintendent of Electric Operations Blake Toliver (left) and Assistant Superintendent Jay Mulholland (right) accepted the IMUA Safety and Reliability Awards presented by IMUA President and CEO Doug Brown (center). (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

Rochelle Municipal Utilities’ electric utility was recognized by the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association for receiving an American Public Power Association Diamond Award in its division in the national electric utilities trade association’s “Safety Awards of Excellence” competition.

The IMUA award was presented to Superintendent of Electric Operations Blake Toliver and Assistant Superintendent Jay Mulholland by IMUA President and CEO Doug Brown during the state association’s 2026 Annual Conference and Trade Show, held May 14 and 15 in downtown Springfield.

Rochelle earned the Diamond Award in the APPA’s Group “C” Division (utilities with 30,000 to 59,999 worker-hours of exposure) with a “Zero” Incidence Rate. The municipality was one of eight Illinois municipalities and one of 240 public power utilities nationwide to be recognized for safe operating practices during the past year. Awards are based on system size, reportable work-related injuries, and overall work hours and worker exposure without a lost-time accident or injury.

In addition to the award for safe operating practices, RMU earned an Excellence in Reliability Award and a RP3 (Reliable Public Power Provider) designation from the American Public Power Association.

RMU earned the Reliability Award for placing in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s data. RMU’s RP3 designation recognizes the utility’s proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

IMUA also recognized RMU for earning all three national association awards with its own awards in the same categories.

Organized in 1948, IMUA is a not-for-profit trade association that represents the unified interests of, and provides services to, nearly 50 municipalities that own and operate electric, natural gas, water, wastewater treatment and telecommunication systems throughout Illinois.