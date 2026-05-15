Ogle County students named to SNHU spring 2026 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University recently congratulated Ogle County students named to its spring 2026 president’s list.

Ogle County students named to the list are Gregory Taylor of Stillman Valley, Brian Marlatt of Oregon, Francesca Venezia of Mt. Morris, Devin Quick of Davis Junction and Kathleen Murphy Voiles of Byron.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.