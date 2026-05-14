Hib Reber Car Show is July 11 in Byron

The 34th Annual Hib Reber Memorial Car Show in Byron had a wide variety of vehicles on display Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The annual Hib Reber Car Show will be Saturday, July 11, at the United Church of Byron.

The car show will benefit Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon this year. Over the past six years, the show has donated over $22,000 to local nonprofits. Over 150 door prizes will be given out, as well as over 70 awards. There will be a 50/50 drawing and auction items for bidding.

In 2025, the car show saw over 180 entries from across the Upper Midwest, over 1,200 spectators, and a cumulative donation of $6,000 to Serenity Hospice & Home.

United Church of Byron is located at 701 W. Second St. in Byron. Registration will take place from 8-11:30 a.m., and voting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Entry costs $10 through July 3 and $15 after July 3. Registration can be done online at www.hibrebercarshow.com. All makes of cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. Entrees can participate in the ByronFest parade after the show.

United Church of Byron will host its annual trash and treasure sale during the show.

Those with questions can contact Darrell Reber at 815-997-2390 or Dan Reed at 815-677-1634.