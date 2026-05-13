Rochelle Elementary School District recognizes retirees

District Business Manager Kevin Dale (standing, right) addresses the Rochelle Elementary School District Board of Education at its Tuesday, May 12, 2026 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Elementary School Board recognized its upcoming retirees May 12 as the school year draws to a close.

The district will see retirements of three certified staff members, including Rochelle Middle School sixth grade studies teacher Beth Hahn (33 years), Tilton Elementary School fourth grade teacher Dede Ponto (33 years) and RMS eighth grade communication skills teacher Tracey Lawton (32 years).

“This is an amazing group who have really established a profound legacy and impact on our students and district,” District Superintendent Jason Harper said.

Four non-certified staff members will be retiring, including Lincoln Elementary School nurse Deb Cicogna (5 years), Central Elementary School custodian Brian Johanning (10 years), Central School paraprofessional Cathy Long (16 years) and Central School paraprofessional Dianne Reynolds (24 years).

“We have some amazing years of service and amazing impact on our students and district from these people,” Harper said. “We wish them nothing but the best in their well-deserved retirements.”

Personnel

The board voted unanimously to approve changes to certified personnel, including the resignation of Jennifer Sharp (second grade teacher), the transfers of Yensy Rodriguez (bilingual third grade teacher to bilingual kindergarten teacher) and Ben Sodergren-Baar (eighth grade special education teacher to sixth grade special education teacher) and the employment of Yharosliv Cruz (bilingual third grade teacher) and Megan Garcia (first grade teacher).

Support staff personnel changes were also unanimously approved, including the resignations of Deb Cicogna (nurse), Evelyn Gonzalez (paraprofessional), Yan Gou (paraprofessional) and Azeneth Milan (bilingual paraprofessional) and the employment of Kate VanVickle (substitute health aide/nurse).

The extracurricular responsibility resignations of Jeff Dickey (assistant basketball coach) and Holli Rapp (assistant volleyball coach) were unanimously approved.

Budget

District Business Manager Kevin Dale provided an update to the board on budget amendment work that will result in a public hearing and a vote on an amended budget at the board’s June 9 meeting. Dale said about 90% of the amendment work is tied to construction costs related to the district’s ongoing Tilton Elementary School expansion project.

Recognition

Central School Math Interventionist Morgan Sarver spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and recognized Yensy Rodriguez, a dual language third grade teacher at Central, for her work in and out the classroom.

“She’s created an environment where students know they are safe and their voices are heard,” Sarver said. “They’re a family and the students know that they are loved and cared for from the minute they enter her classroom. Yensy has always gone above and beyond. She’s helped spearhead the planning of field day at the end of the year and has arranged for an assembly where students have to learn about and interact with many types of reptiles and amphibians.”