Forreston woman killed Wednesday in 2-vehicle crash in Ogle County

A Forreston woman was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in rural Forreston, an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of Springdale Road and Illinois Route 64. A 2017 Buick Envision, driven by Darlene Brooks, 90, of Forreston, was traveling east on Springdale Road, entered the intersection and collided with a 1998 Peterbilt semi truck and trailer traveling south and driven by Stephen Norup, 67, of Leaf River, the release said.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Norup was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstructionist unit. No additional information was released.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Forreston Fire Department, Polo Fire Department, Ogle County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Transportation.