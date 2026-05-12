Oregon Rotary Club Foundation names scholarship winners

The Oregon Rotary Club Foundation recently named its 2026 scholarship recipients and thanked the candidates who applied.

“We are fortunate to have so many scholars striving for excellence,” according to a news release. “We would like to thank all the candidates for taking the time to apply and for sharing their talents and leadership in our community.”

Oregon High School seniors Nole Campos, Caleb Ehrler, Sarah Eckardt, Cooper Johnson and Lux Tran were awarded scholarships.

“The foundation further recognizes that of all the applicants, Lux Tran best upholds the ideals of the Rotary Foundation and has therefore recognized Lux as the 2026 Catherine Ehnen award recipient,” according to the release.

Each scholarship recipient will have a check mailed directly to the college they are enrolled with in the fall. A separate scholarship opportunity will be announced for individuals who have completed at least one full year at a college or trade school in the fall.

For more than 40 years, the program has awarded thousands of dollars to hundreds of local students who have sought to bring the ideals of Rotary International to the area. Each year the Oregon Rotary Club Foundation selects recipients whom the board feels best uphold the principles of Rotary International.

Rotary is a service club whose mission is to provide community service, both locally and internationally. Becoming a Rotarian provides the opportunity to do something for someone else and to sense the highly rewarding self-fulfillment that comes with the process.

Oregon Rotary Club is always looking for new members. Email oregonrotary@gmail.com for more information.