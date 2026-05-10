Ogle County releases zoning certificates issued in April

Ogle County recently released the zoning certificates it issued in April.

Clyde Seeley of Pine Creek Township for two agricultural maintenance buildings.

John Coffman of Pine Creek Township for an agricultural building.

Roger Nordman of Oregon-Nashua Township for an agricultural building.

Sheri Semon of Pine Rock Township for a map amendment.

Jeff and Tracy Eastman of Marion Township for a special-use permit.

Charles Beard of Mt. Morris Township for a single-family dwelling.

Michael and Kristen Riffle of Rockvale Township to remove a mobile home and two outbuildings.

Dean Johnson of Marion Township for a dwelling addition.

Insite Inc./T-Mobile of Pine Rock Township for replacing an antenna system on an existing telecommunications facility, estimated cost $50,000.

RE Wolber and Sons of Grand Detour Township to remove a barn.

Kenneth and Lisa Plipsen of Flagg Township to remove an accessory building.

Bruce Gerardy of Scott Township for an accessory building.

Dale and Laura Lippold of Flagg Township for a roof over an existing porch.

Robert and Sherri Baker of Byron Township to replace and remove a deck.

Hogenson Construction/Warner of Taylor Township to remove and replace a deck.

Jacob Hauch of Marion Township for an above-ground pool.

Stateline Solar/Boyle of Lincoln Township for a private ground-mounted solar array.

Leaf River Wind LLC of Mt. Morris Township for a temporary meteorological tower, estimated cost $47,700.

Leaf River Wind LLC of Lincoln Township for a temporary meteorological tower, estimated cost $47,700.

Iconic Energy/Benedict of Taylor Township for a private ground-mounted solar array.

Crimson Valley Landscaping/Meiners of Pine Creek Township for an in-ground pool with auto cover.

Douglas Legg of Rockvale Township for a residential accessory building.

Action Roofing and Interiors/Moe of Grand Detour Township to remove a residential accessory building.

TEP OpCo LLC of Byron Township to add microwave antennas to an existing telecommunications facility, estimated to cost $15,000.

Thomas Feary of Buffalo Township for a dwelling addition.

Kory Walk of Byron Township for a residential accessory building.

Morton Buildings/Baker of Marion Township for a residential accessory building.

Daniel Cox of Marion Township for an above-ground pool with deck.

Insite RE Inc./T-Mobile of Marion Township for equipment upgrades on an existing telecommunications facility, estimated to cost $50,000.