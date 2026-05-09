St. Charles District 303 educators take top honors at 50th Kane County Awards for local schools

St. Charles East High School Counselor Katie Perkins (left) wins “Student Support Personnel” of the year. St. Charles North High School Principal Shanna Lewis (right) wins “High School Administrator” of the year at the 50th Annual Kane County Awards Banquet hosted in St. Charles on May 1. (Photo Provided By St. Charles District 303)

Educators across Kane County were celebrated during the 50th Kane County Awards Banquet, with two St. Charles District 303 educators taking home some of the night’s top honors.

Featuring hundreds of educators and school-support staff, the event was hosted by the Kane County Regional Office of Education to showcase the dedication and passion of educators as they guide their students and impact their communities.

The event was hosted at Q Center in St. Charles on May 1.

St. Charles North High School Principal Shanna Lewis won High School Administrator of the Year. She was joined by St. Charles East High School Counselor Katie Perkins, who won Student Support Personnel of the Year.

“D-303 is defined by its people, they are what makes our district truly special,” D303 Superintendent Paul Gordon said. “The people who educate and care for our students every day create opportunities and open doors to endless possibilities. I congratulate and thank each of these outstanding team members for their work and the impact they’ve made in our schools.”

Two additional D303 educators were finalists in the High School Teacher of the Year category: Jeffrey Collons, a math teacher at East High School, and Lindsey Hawkins, an English teacher at North High School.