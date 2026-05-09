Griffith marks 40 years of umpiring in the Rochelle area: ‘I’m out here for the kids’

In 1986, Rodger Griffith began umpiring girls softball in Rochelle. He then started umpiring Little League baseball, which he did for more than 20 years, before more time behind the plate for high school, travel and fall baseball in the area. This year is his 40th as an umpire.

Rodger Griffith (right) has umpired at Little League, high school and summer ball levels over his 40 years in the northern Illinois area. (Photo provided by Kimberly Griffith)

Griffith believes he has umpired 100-150 games a year over his 40 years. In 1997 he umpired the state championship for 11- to 12-year-olds. He hopes to umpire a sectional high school game this year, and to umpire the IHSA state championship in Champaign before he retires.

Al Musselman was Griffith’s mentor as an umpire. After Musselman died, his family gave Griffith his gear, and he wore it until it fell apart. Griffith has umpired for one player who made it to Major League Baseball, Jakob Junis, who shared a field with him in Little League in Rock Falls before going on to a career that has included pitching for the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants.

Griffith, who will turn 60 this year, has a goal of umpiring for 50 years and doing it at age 70.

“It’s just something I enjoy,” Griffith said. “And it seemed like the more I did it, the better I got at it. I never got mad when people yelled at me. As long as my knees and hips hold out, I’ll keep doing it. I really don’t have a timeframe. It seems like every year I feel something else bothering me. Last night I was on the field for 2.5 hours and eight innings in the wind and cold and I stiffened up. It takes a lot out of you.”

Griffith likes having a good reputation as an umpire and taking pride in his work. He enjoys being known for a consistent strike zone.

Rodger Griffith (right) takes a ball from a coach at a baseball game at Rochelle Township High School on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

“I’m out here for the kids,” Griffith said. “The money is nice, but that isn’t the reason I do it. I do it because I’m not a coach or fan and I know from when I get out of my car until I get back into my car, I have to be professional. When a coach tells me the calls were consistent, I like that because it tells me I can still do it.”

After years of umpiring at levels and fields of all sizes, Griffith has found a home in high school baseball in the area, with more time to get to a good vantage point and make calls with the 90-foot base paths at the higher ranks.

After 40 years, you’ll still see him moving around the field during games to make calls.

“In high school, you have a lot more time to slow the game down and get where you have to be,” Griffith said. “People probably think I’m goofy running around to see things and make calls, but you’re not going to get me for a lack of hustle.”

Griffith often thinks about what would have happened if he would have spent the money to go to Major League Baseball umpiring school when he was 18 years old. He’s seen the industry change over his 40 years. Many umpires left the profession around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the loss of a high school baseball season.

“It gave a lot of people a reason to quit,” Griffith said. “When I lost my baseball season, I was miserable. It was just go to work and go home. I was in the house by myself. That takes the life out of you. I missed baseball. We have a few younger umpires coming up. I’m going to be 60 this year and have no guarantee that I’ll be able to keep doing this. I’ll keep coming back for as long as I can.”

Over 40 years, Griffith has umpired for three to four generations of local families. His wife, Kimberly, and son, Kasper, sit in the stands behind the plate for each one of his games.

“The biggest reason I enjoy it is because I can’t do anything else,” Griffith said. “I was never really an athlete. I’m not a good fan. I don’t have the temperament to be a coach. I like the professionalism of it and showing that to people. I like to shake the coaches’ hands if I can. The bottom line is I’m here for the kids. I think I do a good job. This is for the kids to learn. That’s what has kept me coming back for 40 years.”