McKinney named March Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month

Noah McKinney was recently named the March Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School. (Photo provided by RTHS)

Noah McKinney was recently named the March Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School.

“Noah has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to serving others, accumulating 301 silver service volunteer hours during his three years at RTHS,” according to a news release. “His volunteer efforts include working at the Little League concession stand, running the scoreboard and keeping the scorebook for REC basketball games, serving as a worship leader at the ROCK weekend Christian retreat, assisting at the Geneva Food Bank, and participating in the El Ayudante Honduras Mission Trip.

“During this trip, Noah contributed to a variety of projects, including laying concrete, building cabinets, and helping organize a wedding. His supervisor shared, ‘Noah worked hard and contributed with a great attitude at each event. He was a great asset.’”

In addition to his service, he is a member of Key Club, where he has contributed to events such as pork chop dinners, Make a Difference Day, Hot Dog Day, Peanut Day, and hay bale decorating. He also participates in marching band and pep band, as well as the bowling and tennis teams. This year, he was also selected for membership in the National Honor Society.

As part of this honor, he will receive a scholarship to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp, where he will further develop his leadership skills and dedication to service.