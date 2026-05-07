Byron students recognized through Illinois EPA’s annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest

On Saturday, April 11, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored a group of fifth and sixth grade students selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness, as part of the state’s annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest. (Photo provided by Illinois EPA)

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency honored a group of fifth and sixth grade students selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness, as part of the state’s annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest.

The students selected from throughout Illinois were recognized at an April 11 ceremony at the Illinois State Library.

Each year, fifth and sixth grade students in Illinois take part in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest as one of the Illinois EPA’s environmental education initiatives.

As part of the contest, participating schools study environmental concepts with an emphasis on the current year’s environmental theme. Teachers round out the classroom instruction by having the students create posters or poetry/prose works to illustrate what they have learned and submit these to the Illinois EPA.

Participating schools can select up to eight works to submit for competitive judging. This year’s theme, “Together for Healthier Air,” invites students to think of creative ways that everyone can help keep the air healthy individually and community wide.

Three students from Mary Morgan Elementary School in Byron received special recognition, including Olive Anderson, Jacey Jones and Charlotte Leonhardt.

“Our Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest highlights Illinois fifth and sixth grade students that have used their creative and artistic talents to show the environmental lessons they have learned in their classrooms,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “This program continues to be successful thanks to teachers and families that incorporate important environmental topics into the classroom.”

Students, their families, and teachers were invited to the awards ceremony at the Illinois State Library, where the top award and honorable mention winners received environmental reference books for their school libraries. The winners, along with all finalists, also received certificates and ribbons for their creative efforts.