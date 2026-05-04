Letter: Rochelle Lions Club thanks community for Rose Day

The Rochelle Lions Club would like to thank everyone that supported our Rose Day event on Saturday, April 25. Proceeds will be utilized to help fund vision and hearing services for citizens in the greater Rochelle area. Your support continues to improve the quality of life for many local children and adults.

Thank you once again for your support and a special thank you to Naomi Baldwin of Colonial Flowers for coordinating our event.

If you have questions about our vision and hearing services or would like to become a member of the Rochelle Lions Club, please contact me at 815-761-1992.

- Rochelle Lions Club President Kevin Zilm, Rochelle