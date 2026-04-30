Byron Bank’s 4th annual community calendar photo contest runs through Aug. 31

Byron Bank recently announced the return of its fourth annual community calendar photo contest, inviting individuals across northern Illinois to help capture and celebrate the places, moments and memories that make local communities unique.

Submissions will be accepted from May 1 through Aug. 31, 2026, with the selected images featured in Byron Bank’s 2027 community calendar. Each year, Byron Bank creates a community calendar filled with photos submitted by the people who live in the area. It’s not stock images. It’s real moments from local communities, captured by the people who know them best.

“We love seeing our communities through the eyes of the people who live here,” said Samantha Ciaccio, marketing officer at Byron Bank. “This calendar has become something special - it’s not just photos, it’s stories, memories, and moments that define who we are.”

Anyone wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo (limit five entries per person) and the entry form to sciaccio@byronbank.com with the subject line: 2027 Community Calendar Contest Entry. All photos should be a minimum size of 5 inches by 7 inches, high resolution, landscape orientation (think sunsets), and in JPG format. Photos can be taken anywhere in northern Illinois with priority given to Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties.

This year, Byron Bank has introduced several updates to enhance the contest experience, including a revised entry form and clearer submission guidelines; updated photo requirements for quality and consistency and a refined selection process – Byron Bank will select the cover photo winner ($250 gift card) and community voting in September on Byron Bank’s Facebook page will determine the remaining monthly photos ($150 gift card).

Full contest details and the required entry form can be found at byronbank.com/community-calendar. Winning photos will be featured in the 2027 calendar, distributed throughout the community beginning in November.