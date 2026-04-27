Byron Public Library offers homebound delivery service

Do you know someone who lives in Byron and is unable to visit the library due to temporary or permanent physical limitations, illness or disability?

Byron Public Library now offers homebound delivery service for eligible patrons. Please contact the homebound delivery coordinator by calling the Byron Public Library at 815-234-5107 or by sending an email to outreach@byronlibrary.org. Someone will contact you to go over borrowing guidelines, patron responsibilities and delivery service.

Cheat You Fair: The Story of Maxwell Street

Tuesday, May 5, 2-3:30 p.m.: Join Crossroads Blues Society as they present the movie “Cheat You Fair: The Story of Maxwell Street.” The film, originally released in 2006, was marketed as a non-mainstream film. This documentary details the history of Chicago’s Maxwell Street community, including the rise and fall of the Maxwell Street Market. “Cheat You Fair” was nominated for two 2012 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards and won one. Registration is required. Call the library at 815-234-5107 to register.

Creative studio

The creative studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult or during teen time. Creative studio hours: Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 5-7:45 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and Friday and Saturday closed.

Curbside delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use curbside service. Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call for help. Staff will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call when you arrive at the library, and staff will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.