Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center to host community breakfast May 8

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.
Diamond painting
Join the center at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, for diamond painting. No experience is necessary. Paintings are available for sale.
Book club
Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m.: Monthly book club. The book is available at the Mt. Morris Library. Join in for some coffee and discussion.
Community breakfast
Wednesday, May 8: Community breakfast. The mayor or a village representative will be on hand to update residents on what is happening in the village and will be available for questions. Pancakes and biscuits and gravy are available for purchase from 8-10 a.m.
Anniversary
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month the center is having a special celebration.