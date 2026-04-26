Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center to host community breakfast May 8

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Diamond painting

Join the center at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, for diamond painting. No experience is necessary. Paintings are available for sale.

Book club

Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m.: Monthly book club. The book is available at the Mt. Morris Library. Join in for some coffee and discussion.

Community breakfast

Wednesday, May 8: Community breakfast. The mayor or a village representative will be on hand to update residents on what is happening in the village and will be available for questions. Pancakes and biscuits and gravy are available for purchase from 8-10 a.m.

Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month the center is having a special celebration.