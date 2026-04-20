Rochelle Police: Woman suffers severe injuries when trying to cross over train on tracks

A woman was hurt as she tried to cross over a train that was either stopped or traveling slowly in Rochelle on Saturday evening, according to a Rochelle Police Department news release.

Rochelle Police and Rochelle Fire were dispatched at 5:38 p.m. Saturday to the railroad crossing at North Main Street and Second Avenue for a report of a person who had been struck by a train.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman lying next to the train tracks with severe injuries to her lower extremities, according to the release.

The woman was conscious and breathing when officials arrived. Rochelle EMS took the woman to Rochelle Community Hospital, and she later was flown to a Rockford hospital.

“Preliminary findings show the train was either stopped or slowed when the subject attempted to climb over it and fell, resulting in her injuries,” according to the release. “The Rochelle Police along with the Union Pacific police are still investigating.”

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident can call the Rochelle Police Department at 815-562-2131.”