Village of Davis Junction honored for work on athletic fields

As a winner, the village of Davis Junction will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field. (Photo provided by village of Davis Junction)

Pioneer Athletics recently announced that the village of Davis Junction has been selected as a winner of its 2025 Fields of Excellence Award.

As a winner, the village of Davis Junction will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field. Pioneer may also use the picture of Davis Junction’s winning field in their upcoming publications and annual calendar.

“Pioneer understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated,” according to a news release. “The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored over 1,196 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.”

Colleges, universities, high schools and parks and recreation departments from all over the U.S. submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their institutions’ detailed athletic field maintenance program. A judging process yielded 94 winners from a large pool of applicants, with two athletic fields randomly selected as scholarship winners.