Ogle County property transfers for April 6-10, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Michael A Ashworth and Morgan V Murray to Icela M Mendoza, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-402-020, $280,000

Mascote Properties Llc to Yanisleydis Cruz Lafita, 1 Parcel: 307 Errett Rd, Rochelle, $170,000

Douglas A Arnold to Caleb Bryan and Bethany Starr, 1 Parcel: 5872 S Beebe Dr, Rochelle, $240,000

Hre Builders Llc to Michael R Gudgel and Karen D Gudgel, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-377-003, $415,000

Haywell Llc Residential Rentals to Seth L Gould and Maggie E Dall, 1 Parcel: 1321 W 8th Ave, Rochelle, $91,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Stephen Glaser and Karla Glaser, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-028 $316,130

Adam Michael Dokken to Brittney Danielle Brandsma and Alejandro David Lopez, 1 Parcel: 202 Etnyre, Oregon, $109,900

Hre Builders Llc to Bashkim Ademi, 1 Parcel: 309 Creekside Drive, Byron, $315,000

Hayley Schroeder to Theodore Eads, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-328-002, $275,000

Richard Mcquality and Kayla Richolson to Chandler Yurs and Isabelle Foat, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-36-177-004 $249,900

Sean Adams Custom Carpentry Inc to Myers Family Farms Lp, 1 Parcel: 9720 N Barker Rd, Byron, $469,900

Noah Haring to Jocelyn M Rivera Lopez, 1 Parcel: 500 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $160,900

Matthew Hammer and Robin Hammer to Michael A Stukenberg Trustee and Michael A Stukenberg Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-06-200-008, $975,958

Newrez Llc and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Rover Capital Llc, 1 Parcel: 605 Webster St., Oregon, $76,500

Quit Claims

Makala Arn and Makala Beth Ghaly to Makala Beth Ghaly and Youssef Hassan Youssef Ghaly, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-361-003, $0.00

Shea C Carpenter to Maria Campbell, 1 Parcel: 214 N 10th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Larry D Bull and Mary Bull to Karen K Myers Trustee and Karen K Myers Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4092 W. Pond Road, Leaf River, $1,380,000.

Deeds in Trust

Heather Silhavy and Stacie L Black Trustee to Stacie L Black Trustee, Heather L Silhavy Trustee, and Stacie L Black & Heather Silhavy Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 204 S 3rd St, Oregon, $0.00

Diane A Veitch to Diane A Veitch Trustee and Diane A Veitch Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-02-482-008, $0.00