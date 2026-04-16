Rochelle VFW donates to David Crawford Foundation

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Jason Harper – superintendent, Tony Doyle – assistant superintendent, Kevin Zilm – Crawford board vice president, Todd Prusator – Crawford board president, Dennis Orlikowski – VFW Post #3878 commander, Jill Schwartz – Crawford board treasurer, Holli Duthie – Crawford board member, Donna Drought – Crawford board secretary and Pat Casey – Crawford board member. (Photo provided by Rochelle VFW)

Floyd J. Tilton VFW Post 3878 of Rochelle presented a $2,500 check April 13 to the David Crawford Foundation.

The donation was made from the proceeds of the VFW’s last Queen of Hearts drawing jackpot. The current Queen of Hearts drawing jackpot has risen to $86,860 and continues to grow.

The Crawford Foundation provides grant funding to Rochelle Elementary School District teachers so they can supplement their classrooms. Other projects include funding for band instruments and gift cards for teachers in the elementary district.

The Crawford Foundation will host a family Bingo night at Lincoln School from 5-7 p.m. May 1. Families who have children attending elementary schools in Rochelle are encouraged to attend the event.