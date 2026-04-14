Rochelle Lions Rose Day is April 25

The Rochelle Lions Club will conduct its annual Rose Day fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, behind the Colonial Flower Shop in Rochelle.

Preorders can be made by calling Kevin Zilm at 815-761-1992 or by contacting any club member.

Donation for roses is $25 per dozen. Colors include red, yellow, hot pink, peach and white. This event is the club’s major fundraiser for the year, with funds being utilized to provide vision, hearing and other supportive services to residents of the greater Rochelle area.