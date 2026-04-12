Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary in Oregon to join global ‘Sanctuary Day’ celebration April 17

Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary in Oregon recently announced that it will participate in Sanctuary Day, an international observance taking place on April 17, to honor the lifesaving work of farm animal sanctuaries around the world. (Photo provided by Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary)

Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary in Oregon recently announced that it will participate in Sanctuary Day, an international observance taking place April 17, to honor the lifesaving work of farm animal sanctuaries around the world.

The event coincides with the 40th anniversary of Farm Sanctuary, the world’s premier farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization, which sparked the global sanctuary movement by opening the world’s first refuge for farm animals in 1986.

Sanctuary Day brings together sanctuaries across the globe in a shared moment of visibility, compassion and community. As part of the observance, participating sanctuaries agree with the following statement:

“Like all animals, farm animals have feelings and deserve to be treated with kindness. Sanctuaries affirm the right of animals to live in peace and dignity, and we oppose their exploitation and slaughter. We support Sanctuary Day and the lifesaving work of sanctuaries worldwide.”

By joining Sanctuary Day, Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary will be included in a public list shared by Farm Sanctuary to help raise awareness, attract volunteers and strengthen local support for sanctuary work.

“Forty years ago, the idea of a farm animal sanctuary was unheard of,” Gene Baur, president and co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, said. “Today, it’s a global movement powered by people who believe farm animals deserve safety, dignity, and respect. Sanctuary Day is a celebration of that progress and of the compassionate communities – like Harmony Hill Farm Sanctuary – who are helping to build a kinder world.”

From small grassroots rescues to established organizations, farm animal sanctuaries have grown dramatically in number and visibility over the past decade. Their work has helped shift public understanding of the emotional lives of farm animals, bringing much‑needed attention to the cruel conditions these animals face in our food industry.