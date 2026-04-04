Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club members practice talks, demonstrations

Pictured is David Wehler with his Clone Trooper design. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club members started the preparation for the fair March 21 by participating in talks and demonstrations on different projects.

David Wehler designed a Star Wars Clone Trooper costume that he has been working on since November. David Bagwell talked about different aspects of photography and went over different techniques that can be used.

Lydia Sherburne brought in her scrapbook, kale chips and a few science projects to discuss and demonstrate. Kolton Motszko, Hazel Friday and Luis Smith came to listen and support their fellow members.