More adult swim options added at La Salle pool

Ayven Michael of Peru, slides down a slide into the water at Veterans Memorial Pool on Monday, June 17, 2024 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Adults in La Salle have a new opportunity to end the workday at the Veteran’s Memorial Pool.

The pool announced that starting Wednesday, June 10, there will be an additional adult swim hour from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

“People that work during the day have been asking about having a night swimming hour,” La Salle Parks and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik said. “So, we thought Wednesday would work best for us.”

Adult swim occurs every day from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Pool, but this added opportunity for adults looking to beat the heat will be available throughout the summer.

Admission costs $3 per person, including patrons who were already at the pool during that day.

For more information, call 815-223-4379.