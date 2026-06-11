Capron tree named land institute’s June Tree of the Month

The Natural Land Institute’s Legacy Tree Program named its June Tree of the Month an American Elm located at Capron United Methodist Church, 250 W. North St., Capron.

The tree is one of the American Elms to survive the Dutch Elm Disease in the 1960’s. The American Elm tree is 76 feet tall, has an average crown spread of 96.5 feet and a circumference of 196 inches.

“We are so happy to be part of this. As a life-long resident of the village of Capron (69 years), that tree has always been part of the church as far back as I can remember. The church itself is 158 years old. No one can remember just when it was planted but my sister Nancy (73 years old) can remember using the outhouses by the tree when she attended Vacation Bible School. A few years back, a bad ice storm in February caused some branches to fall and do minor damage to our neighbors; they wanted us to cut down the tree. Thankfully, it didn’t come to that but we did have some of the branches trimmed. People going through town have stopped to admire and comment on it.” Capron United Methodist Church member Anita Crout said in a news release. “We love our tree and are grateful for the recognition you wish to bestow on it.”

American Elms were commonplace in the eastern United States. The trees also were called “Liberty Trees” in colonial towns where patriots discusses freedom and organized resistance during the Revolutionary War. The American Elms were almost eliminated by the Dutch Elm Disease. The nominated tree will be studied for its potential disease resistance.

“Any remaining large American Elm should be protected and we ask that if you know of an American Elm of 4-feet in diameter or larger, please nominate it as a legacy tree,” Natural Land Institute executive director Alan Branhagen also said in the news release. “We will certainly share locations with researchers studying DED resistance in American Elm and these trees can be used for breeding more disease-resistant trees.”

Mature American Elm trees in Deer Run Forest Preserve, Dahlquist Park and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois currently are included in the program.

For more information, visit NaturalLand.org or naturalland.org/nlis-legacy-tree-program-january/.