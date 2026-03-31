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Ogle County News

Polo Historical Society to host program on the Waterbury family April 8

The Polo Historical Society's museum on Franklin Street in Polo was open during Town & Country Days on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The Polo Historical Society Museum (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Historical Society will present a special program on Wednesday, April 8, focusing on the history of the Waterbury family and their connection to the Polo area.

The program will be presented by Betty Obendorf, a member of the Polo Historical Society Board of Directors and the museum’s curator. Her husband, Kenneth Obendorf, was a descendant of the Waterbury family, providing a personal connection to the program’s subject.

The event will be held at the Polo Historical Society Museum, 113 N. Franklin Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and learn more about this family’s role in local history. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

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Shaw Local News Network

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