Wolter: The effects of horsepower

In the previous article about energy technology, I wrote about the transition our technology made from the use of horses for power to the use of the steam engine. For this article I want to step back a bit and discuss how the use of the horse for power and transportation affected human culture and technology.

From the earliest days of settled civilization, horses were central to human mobility and economic activity. Horses were bred and trained for strength, speed and endurance, and they transformed travel, cargo distribution and industrial labor. Their use inspired a steady stream of technologies from basic harnesses and riding tack (equipment) to complex vehicles and mechanized systems with milestones that reshaped culture.

Archaeological and genetic evidence places horse domestication roughly 5500-4000 BCE somewhere in eastern and central Europe. There, humans learned to domesticate horses by caring for and breeding them for advantageous characteristics. Horses expanded human capability primarily because humans could ride the horse – saving humans from the effort needed to walk. Horses were “beasts of burden”.

The earliest riding technologies were simple bits and bridles, which allowed a rider to control direction and speed. A horse bridle fits all the way back in the horse’s mouth where the skin and gums are sensitive pressure points. The rider communicates to the horse to slow, stop and turn by pulling back on the reins (or single rein), giving a message as well as some pain to the horse. With training, horses can learn to follow the signals they receive from the rider through the bridle and into the bit in their mouth.

Riding radically changed personal mobility. A mounted messenger or hunter could cover large distances, which also reshaped warfare, trade and social ties. Families and tribes with superior horses dominated others. The stirrup emerged in Central Asia and was a key milestone. By providing a stable platform for the rider’s feet, the stirrup increased comfort for regular use, and combat effectiveness for fighting.

With practice and a steady horse, humans could stand while riding as well. A pivotal series of technological advances made horses effective for pulling rather than just carrying.

Around the early medieval period in Europe, the invention and refinement of the horse collar allowed horses to use their chest and shoulder muscles efficiently without choking. The padded horse collar, combined with additional equipment, enabled teams of horses to pull much heavier loads with less energy loss. This innovation significantly boosted agricultural productivity and freight capacity. It was truly the use of horsepower!

Wheel and axle technologies combined with improved harnessing produced a proliferation of horse-drawn vehicles. Simple two-wheeled carts carried smaller loads; four-wheeled wagons handled heavier freight. In urban and long-distance personal transport, stagecoaches and carriages evolved into sophisticated machines with spring suspension systems for rider comfort. The stagecoach era established scheduled passenger and mail services that linked towns and supported commerce.

Turnpike companies (private highway builders and owners) improved road-building techniques, making roads faster and safer, which amplified the value of horse-drawn transport.

Horses revolutionized farming. Compared with oxen, horses offered greater speed and could work longer hours, enabling larger plots of land to be farmed. The horse-drawn plow and later the seed drill invented by Jethro Tull (yes, Jethro Tull in the early 18th century) increased planting efficiency.

Horse-drawn reapers and binders were mechanically powered by the horses to cut and bale. Selective breeding created heavy draft breeds such as Shires and Percherons, which were optimized for pull power. Lighter breeds were for transport and riding. Horse teams and specialized harness gear allowed standardized farm implements to move seed, fertilizer, and grain.

Reliable communication depended heavily on the horse’s mobility. Relay systems where mounted riders or horses were stationed at intervals allowed couriers teams to traverse vast distances rapidly. Mail companies formalized postal transport in the 18th and 19th centuries, ensuring regular, scheduled delivery of letters and small parcels. The combination of improved roads, standardized coach designs and postal inns for changing horses supported smooth operation.

Horses became the backbone of urban and regional commerce. The 96-mile Illinois and Michigan (I&M) Canal, completed in 1848, was built to connect the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, facilitating a direct, all-water transportation route from the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico. It allowed agricultural products and raw materials from the Midwest to reach eastern markets cheaply, accelerated westward expansion, and transformed Chicago into a major commercial hub.

Wagons and horse-drawn barges were pulled along canals using horses that walked along the “towpath” next to the canal. These transportation technologies were especially important in the late 18th and early 19th centuries for moving heavy goods like coal, timber and grain. Lock and dam systems needed to be developed to handle elevation changes along the way.

In cities, horse-drawn omnibuses, then horse trams (streetcars pulled on rails), provided mass urban transit before electrification. Horse-drawn delivery wagons served bakeries, breweries, dairies, and factories; the distinctive “milk wagon” and bakery cart are cultural icons of pre-automotive urban life.

The horse-powered economy also included professional classes – teamsters, coachmen, stable hands – and related industries: farriers, saddlers, wheelwrights and harness makers. Many family names were rooted in horse-related family occupations.

In construction and industry, horses performed essential hauling and lifting roles. Heavy horses hauled building materials, earth, and timber on sites where mechanized equipment was unavailable or impractical. Draft horses also worked in mines and quarries, hauling ore and stone over short distances and in narrow passages unsuited to early steam engines. Horse gin systems – capstans powered by horse movement – provided rotary power for tasks such as pumping water and winding. Even with the rise of stationary steam engines in factories, horses remained invaluable for on-site, flexible tasks.

By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, steam engines, electric trams, and especially the internal combustion engine began to supplant horses in many roles. Still, horses retained niche roles such as recreational riding, police patrols and specialized agricultural or ceremonial tasks. Eventually tractors replaced horse teams in agriculture, locomotives and trucks took over freight, and automobiles and buses supplanted personal and urban transport. Stay tuned for more on that!

Kurt Wolter has studied and taught technology, including production, transportation, energy and communication, for over 30 years. He enjoys trying to understand technology and its past, present and future while also attempting journalism. He can be reached at technohistory100@gmail.com.