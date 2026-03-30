Polo Public Library has slate of events in April

First Chapter Club

Monday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m., second through fifth graders join for a reading and discussion group. We will read aloud the first chapter together and discuss it to introduce young readers to different subjects, authors and genres.

Stay & Play

Thursday afternoons at 3:15 p.m. for ages pre-K and up. Social time for the littles and grown ups, many hands-on activities, arts and music, and of course, storytime and snack!

Homeschool Game Day

Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m. One Friday a month join us to meet with other homeschool families and make new friends while playing games.

Dungeons & Dragons for teens

Thursdays at 5 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome to come and play.

Adult monthly programs

Senior Game Group

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. We provide board and card games plus puzzles or bring your own.

Book clubs

Second Fridays, April 10 at 1 p.m. at the Polo Senior Center. Book discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. May’s book discussion will be “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles.

Book 2 Movie

Third Thursdays, April 16, at 11 a.m. at the Polo Senior Center. Book discussion will be “A Good Year” by Peter Maye. May’s book discussion will be “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodson Burnett.

Book discussion

Fourth Mondays, April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Library. Book discussion will be “The Shadows We Hide” by Allen Eskens. May’s book discussion will be “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict.

Weekly Book Discussion on Book Chat

(Through Facebook or Instagram). Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy

First Wednesday (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Third Saturdays (10 a.m. to noon) monthly: Genealogy assistance. Donna Baumann will help with genealogy questions or to research your genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra

First and third Tuesdays, April 7 and 21, from 6-7 p.m. This is a choreographed-type fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and an exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka

Fourth Wednesdays, April 22, 6-7 p.m. downstairs children’s library area. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is suggested; space is limited.

Pinterest crafts

Wednesday, April 8, 5:30-7 p.m. Signup required. Call the library at 815-677-3586. This month’s project: Spring wreath.

Special events

Kids mini market

Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and support our young entrepreneurs. Homemade artwork, jewelry, bookmarks, etc. for sale. Cash only, please.

Hydroponics microgreens class

Tuesday, April 21, 10:30 a.m. Learn how to plant microgreen seeds and see how they grow! Free grow tray with lessons.

Bag book sale

April 23, 24 and 25 during library hours. $3 per bag.

Special Note

We will be closed on Monday, April 6, for the Easter holiday.

Reminder

Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services the library offers, and for the latest public events held at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.