Ogle and Carroll county students take part in agriculture and Tootsie Roll activity

Older students had the chance to make their own Tootsie Rolls, mixing ingredients and shaping candies to take home. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

Students across Ogle and Carroll counties learned how many farmers are behind one of America’s most iconic candies. By the end of their lesson, students discovered that it takes at least five different types of farmers to produce all the ingredients for a Tootsie Roll.

The lesson began with the main ingredient in a Tootsie Roll, which is sugar, so students were shown a picture of a combine harvesting sugar cane. They then moved on to the corn syrup and vegetable oil. Students learned that the vegetable oil is derived from soybeans, and the lecithin from those soybeans also keeps all the Tootsie Roll ingredients from separating. Students were reminded that corn and soybeans are grown all around here, and some pictures from harvest time were shown.

The next ingredient requires a dairy farmer. Condensed skim milk and whey are needed for a Tootsie Roll, and both of those are products that wouldn’t be here without cows. The final ingredient comes from a little further away, and the growing process is usually brand new to students. The cocoa beans provide the chocolate flavor, and students were able to see pictures of the pods growing on the trees, and of the drying process after the beans are harvested.

All of these agricultural products were then provided to the students in their final ingredient form, and the older classes were able to make their own Tootsie Rolls to take home. In the younger grades, students cut out shapes of these ingredients and attached them to a tube to create their own Tootsie Roll mobile. The classrooms were amazed that something as “simple” as a Tootsie Roll would involve so many different farmers.

Kindergarteners at Forreston and Eastland made the Tootsie Roll mobiles. The actual Tootsie Roll making happened in either second or third grade at Polo, Kings, Faith Christian, Chadwick-Milledgeville, Eastland, Forreston, Stillman Valley, Oregon and Byron. High school FFA chapters also provided student helpers to assist with ingredient mixing at their respective schools: Byron, Oregon, Stillman Valley, and Forreston. The program reached 578 students and showed them that agriculture really is everywhere.

Agriculture in the Classroom is a program to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society. Students learn that thousands of farm products are in the world around them – on their plate, in the clothes they wear, in the medicine that makes them well and in Earth-friendly fuels and plastics.

Ag in the Classroom is offered through the University of Illinois Extension-Ogle County in partnership with Ogle County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Ogle County Soil & Water, and Carroll County Soil & Water. For more information about the program, call the Ogle County Extension Office at (815) 732-2191.