Letter: Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County director thanks volunteers

For the last 24 years, Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring critical housing solutions to residents of Ogle County.

In April, non-profits throughout the country will recognize National Volunteer Month, celebrating the importance of volunteerism. At this time, I would like to shine a light on the many dedicated volunteers working to make Ogle County a wonderful place to live. I would also like to extend a very special thank you to Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County’s dedicated, caring and committed volunteers.

Oftentimes volunteers of smaller, non-profit organizations are the unsung heroes of a community. They fly under the radar, working long hours, giving of their time and compassion to the many underserved, overlooked community members who, with a little support, have the ability to change the trajectory of their lives. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are not just building foundations of homes; they are building the foundations of families.

Above my desk hangs one of my favorite Millard Fuller (founder of Habitat International) quotes: “I see life as both a gift and a responsibility. My responsibility is to use what God has given me to help His people in need.” Thank you to all the Habitat for Humanity volunteers, as well as all volunteers in the Ogle County community, who give their time selflessly to help God’s people in need. Where would our world be without the great gift of volunteers? Happy National Volunteer Month to you all!

-Sheri Anspaugh, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County