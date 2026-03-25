Chesnut named February Student of the Month at Polo High School

Cole Chesnut was recently named the February Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. At left is Alissa Zeigler of the Polo Schools Foundation. (Photo provided by Polo School District)

Cole Chesnut was recently named the February Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. He received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for his efforts. He is the son of Keith and Katie Chesnut.

The Polo senior participates in football, swimming, track and National Honor Society. Upon graduation, Chesnut plans to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Upon receipt of the award, Chesnut answered questions pertaining to his school experience.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?

- Hard work and balance.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

- I find my sociology class with my teacher, Mrs. Wolber, very interesting because we look into how humans interact and function. I find it extremely fun to take what I learn in class and to be able to apply that knowledge to real-world scenarios.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

- I plan on going to Sauk to obtain a degree in criminal justice. After Sauk I plan to join the Illinois State Police and go through the state police academy in Springfield.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

- My favorite activities have been football and special camps. Football is one of my favorites because it teaches toughness and teamwork in a way no other sport can and football has helped shape me into who I am today. Special camps is my other favorite because it changed how I see the world. I’ve volunteered at this week-long camp for the past four years and it has taught me how to understand people with special needs and how to come out of my comfort zone.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

- I think my most meaningful event during high school was our Week 1 football game vs BPC this year. It was my first game back after being out for almost two full years. It was memorable to me because I worked extremely hard to return through three sport-related surgeries in a little over a year, and playing in this game made me feel extreme pride for overcoming the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced.

What is your hope for the future?

- I hope to have a long, successful career in police work and I hope to settle down and start a family.