Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson’s regional superintendent of schools retires

Superintendent Aaron Mercier (right) has announced his retirement from Regional Office of Education No. 8 and Assistant Regional Superintendent Chris Shockey has been appointed to be Mercier's replacement. (Photo Provided By Laura Heath)

Aaron Mercier, regional superintendent of schools for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties, retired March 17 after 15 years of service.

Prior to serving as the regional superintendent, Mercier was the assistant regional superintendent for two years, Principal of Taylor Park Elementary, Upward Bound Director at Highland Community College, alternative school teacher, art teacher and coach.

“It has been a privilege to work in service to our schools and families in northwest Illinois,” Mercier said. “My experiences have allowed me to work from preschool through high school and beyond. Regardless of the grade level, I have been able to work with the most caring and dedicated teachers, support staff, and administrators, in schools and support programs. I truly hope that I was able to contribute, even in a small way, to making education and life better for young people and families in our communities.”

Chris Shockey has been appointed by the Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson county boards to serve as regional superintendent, filling the remainder of Mercier’s term through June 30, 2027. His appointment became effective March 18.

Shockey brings 31 years of experience in education to the position. He began his career for the first five years as a teacher and coach and since 2000 has served in a range of leadership roles at the building, district, and regional levels. His extensive background reflects a depth of experience in both instructional practice and educational administration, according to a news release.

Shockey intends to seek election to the position and will run for a full term as regional superintendent of schools for the Regional Office of Education No. 8 in the 2027–2031 election cycle.

The ROE8 is a multi-county government office that represents all educators and families who live or work in Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in northwest Illinois. The primary office is located in downtown Freeport. There are also satellite program office locations in Elizabeth, Galena, Dixon, and Sycamore.

ROE8 provides leadership and regulatory services to 14 school districts in the three-county region, as well as administers an estimated $7 million in education and support grant programs annually.

ROE8’s grant programs include Child and Family Connections, Early Learning Academy, Family Enrichment Program, Regional Alternative Program, Truants’ Alternative Program, and support for those with housing instability. ROE services also include health/life safety, compliance support, professional learning for teachers, support staff, and administrators and bus driver training.