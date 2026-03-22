Byron Public Library to feature ‘The History of Simon and Garfunkel’

If you took the rich harmonies of the Everly Brothers and matched it with the lyricism of Bob Dylan, the result might be Simon & Garfunkel.

Often considered the thinking person’s rock and rollers, they were also one of the most successful musical acts of the 1960s.

‘The History of Simon and Garfunkel’ will be showcased at the Byron library from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

Using audio and visual, the program will trace the arc of Simon & Garfunkel’s career from their surprise teenybopper hit “Hey Schoolgirl” to the folk-rock classic “Sound of Silence” to the ever popular “Mrs. Robinson” to the majesty of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Registration is required; call the library at 815-234-5107 to register.

Creative studio

The creative studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use maker space equipment.

Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials.

Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult, or during Teen Time. Creative studio hours are Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Monday from 9-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Tuesday from 9-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Wednesday from 9-1 p.m., Thursday from 9-1 p.m., and closed on Friday and Saturday.

Curbside delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use curbside service. Place holds online at byronlibrary.org or call at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call for help. Staff will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call when you arrive at the library, and staff will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.