Bertolet Memorial Library will host Spring Break Crafternoon on March 30

The Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River will have a variety of crafts to welcome spring weather at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30.

Projects include a votive holder, Easter egg decor, and others.

Other upcoming events include:

LEGO Club will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6.

The library is collecting items from the wish list for Hoo Haven. Check out the list and grab an item or two ahead of Hoo Haven’s visit at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Hoo Haven will be bringing their Birds of Prey program to Bertolet Memorial Library, and the library wants to show support through filling their wish list needs.

The History of the Hershey Chocolate Company

Wednesday, April 22, at 2 p.m.: Today the name Hershey is synonymous with quality milk chocolate, but that wasn’t always the case. Milton S. Hershey worked hard and failed often before his chocolate company was finally successful. And when he did become a household name and had earned a vast fortune, Milton and his wife, Catherine, decided to give it all away. Because of their generosity, tens of thousands of orphans have been saved, protected, and educated. Attend this illustrated lecture to hear the “behind the scenes” story of this beloved American company. Presented by Laura Keyes, historicvoices.info.

Road Trip With a Book

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with Road Trip With a Book. Explore all the United States has to offer and challenge yourself to read a book set in each of the 50 states in 2026.

Take & Make Craft Kit

Share the luck o’ the Irish with someone you love with our March craft. Pick up your kit at the desk today.

Adult Book of the Month

“The Lies They Told” by Ellen Marie Wiseman is set during the Great Depression era and follows Lena Conti on her journey starting in Germany. She comes through Ellis Island before arriving at her distant relative’s farm in Virginia. Once there, the law begins to plague her life and she ends up in the Virginia State Colony for the Feebleminded and Epileptics. Pick up your copy today to learn how the story ends.

Stories With Stacey

Thursdays at 10 a.m.: Q is for quilts! Stories With Stacey is working their way through the alphabet with fun stories, activities, and snacks.

Spice of the Month

Cardamom: Ground cardamom is an aromatic spice with a sweet, citrus-like, floral flavor. It is pungent and spicy, making it widely used in Scandinavian and Indian cooking. Cardamom works especially well in curries, stews, pastries and cakes. Pick up a sample and recipes of cardamom at the circulation desk.

E-books and audiobooks

Introducing the Palace Project app, your newest e-reading experience. Access the library’s ebooks in one simple app. Enjoy thousands of free books from the Palace Bookshelf as well as exclusive titles only available to you in Palace. Download the Palace Project app for Android or Apple iOS.

New releases

Adult books

“100 Rules For Living To 100” by Dick Van Dyke

“The Devil’s Daughter” by Danielle Steel

Picture books

“In or Out” by Stacy Gregg

“Spring Fever!” by Virginia Murphy