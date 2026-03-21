Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center hosts community breakfast April 1

The Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center at 9 E. Front St. in Mt. Morris. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center will host its community breakfast Wednesday, April 1.

Come and enjoy biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out what’s new in the village. Breakfast is served from 8-10 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month the center will have a special celebration. The special trivia celebration will begin at 6 p.m. April 16.

The library will be closed Friday, April 3.