McCombie asks for constituent input

The Illinois House minority leader has launched a survey to gain input from constituents throughout her 89th Legislative District.

The survey asks constituents to shed light on a series of questions, from pending tax proposals to potential rising costs that impact the cost of living in Illinois.

While state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said she has been steadfast in her support for affordability, including backing legislative proposals to drive it home for families, House Democrats have continued to put forth legislation to hike taxes. From a new bag tax to the Governor’s proposed social media tax – McCombie said she is adamant that Illinois cannot tax its way to prosperity.

“House Republicans have long focused on reining in spending, providing real tax relief for hardworking families, and creating opportunities for growth,” McCombie said. “I am determined to fight for relief this spring as we return to the legislature.”

McCombie urges constituents to share their input. The survey is now open and can be found on McCombie’s website at RepMcCombie.com.