Rochelle park district board approves purchase of new mower

From left to right: Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Commissioners Tim Hayden and BT Carmichael participate in a meeting on March 16, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners on Monday, March 16, unanimously approved the $10,145 purchase of a new mower from Johnson Tractor of Rochelle.

The mower’s retail price was $16,145 and included the trade in of a 2021 model owned by the park district. Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger said the new mower is a commercial, 34-horsepower model with a 60-inch deck equipped with a mulching system.

Spring Lake

Ohlinger said the park district recently had permits approved for new pool heaters and ADA stairs at Spring Lake and those projects are on track to be completed before the summer season starts at Rochelle’s public pool.

“While these upgrades represent a considerable investment, they’re important to ensuring that the facility continues to serve our community for years to come,” Ohlinger said. “Spring Lake Pool has long been one of the community’s most valuable summer gathering places. Families, children and community groups rely on it, not only for recreation, but also the opportunities to learn to swim, stay active and spend time together.”

There will be no price or fee increases for attendees at Spring Lake this summer. Daily admission and season pass prices will remain the same. Pool passes will be sold in April for a 10% discount.

Park District Director of Recreation Maureen Stevens said Spring Lake will be adding early entrance for pass holders this summer, starting at 11:30 a.m. each day rather than the usual 12:30 p.m. opening. Adult lap swim will also be held at the pool Monday-Thursday mornings.

There will be seven community swims on Wednesday nights from 3-7 p.m. this summer, free to the public and sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

“There are a lot of great changes at Spring Lake,” Ohlinger said. “It’s going to be a great season.”

Events

Park District Risk Superintendent Brent Boardman announced a number of events that will take place at park facilities this year after special-use permits for them were approved.

The Cinco de Mayo Festival will take place in the REC Center parking lot May 2, the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce’s kickball tournament will take place May 9, 4C will host a community resource fair June 16, the city’s fireworks will take place at Atwood Park on July 4, a movie in the park will be hosted at Atwood Park on July 24, and the Rochelle Police Department’s National Night Out will take place Aug. 4 at Atwood Park.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival will take place Aug. 14-16 at Atwood Park due to ongoing construction in the downtown area.

Demolitions

Boardman said the demolition of the current VFW Park shelter will take place in the coming weeks. Last month, the board unanimously approved a $25,865 expenditure for a new VFW Park shelter from Play Design Scapes. The new shelter will be similar in size to the current one and its location will be slightly adjusted to be closer to the playground.

The foundation of the former skate park at Cooper Park will also be torn out in coming months, along with an unused softball dugout at Helms Park.

Numbers

Ohlinger said the park district hit its highest membership numbers at The REC Center for all of its membership types at a total of 2,420. Its one-zone fitness memberships have reached a record of 495.

“Congratulations to our staff,” Ohlinger said. “We keep continuing to grow and increase our memberships as well as our drop-in use, which continues to show there’s an expanded need outside of our membership base.”