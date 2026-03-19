Ogle County Board: Bid for grant-funded Memorial Plaza project approved

Shown is concept art for a grant-funded Memorial Plaza on the lawn of the historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon at 106 S. Fifth St. (Photo provided by Ogle County)

The Ogle County Board unanimously approved a $200,700 low bid Wednesday from O’Brien Civil Works for a Memorial Plaza project on the south side of the historic Ogle County Courthouse property.

The project will be funded by a grant for green space at the former location of the Ogle County Jail that was demolished in recent years. Any remaining costs will come from the county’s long-range capital expense fund.

The Memorial Plaza will include a circle and sidewalk going down the side to the front of the memorial. There will be a bronze eagle on a pedestal in the center. The Ogle County Historical Society will also be including a time capsule in the project involving America’s 250th anniversary.

Board Long-Range Planning Chairman Don Griffin said the project meets the requirements of the county’s campus plan and the green space grant. The project will have accessible walkways to existing memorials and the Memorial Plaza and also includes lighting for courthouse and memorial areas.

“This is something we’ve talked about for quite some time,” Griffin said. “That area is used by Autumn on Parade for people who want to sit or use the food court. It fits very nicely and meets the needs of the county and preserves the green space we have.”

The project will be broken into three phases due to needed funds and will involve fundraising. Three benches for the project have already been donated. Landscaping and shrubbery will be included as well.

The second phase would include a curved walkway into the memorial from the east, with a total of seven benches. The third phase would include landscaping and trees and shrubs, along with a canopy, the most expensive aspect of the project.

Solar project permit sent back for zoning board of appeals’ vote

The board voted 17-4 to send a potential special-use permit for a 4.99-megawatt community solar energy facility in Mt. Morris Township back to the county’s zoning board of appeals for another vote.

Cypress Creek Renewables requested a special-use permit on agricultural-zoned land for a 35-acre solar project in the 2,900 block of North Willow Road. Board Zoning Chairwoman Patricia Nordman said the zoning board of appeals voted 3-2 to move the project to the county board level for potential approval, but two votes were called on the matter by the zoning board of appeals and there were concerns about the solar project’s impact on the area.

Nick Standiford, an attorney for Cypress Creek Renewables, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting following the vote and asked the board to reconsider their decision, to no avail.

“There’s no reason we should have to go back before the zoning board to get the same vote,” Standiford said. “It’s a complete inconvenience for everyone. The concern was whether the solar farm would impact the trend of development outside Mt. Morris. The answer to that is no.”

Standiford said the Village of Mt. Morris sent a letter saying it had no plans for development in the area of the proposed solar development. He also cited a recent court decision that said special-use factors can’t be applied to solar farm projects. Recent state legislation aimed to remove local siting permission for solar farms, leaving only state standards.

“We think we satisfied the special-use factors, and certainly satisfied the state standards that apply and that the court says are the only things you have to consider,” Standiford said. “We think this is a really good project. It’s a good location and not around a lot of houses. We’re 1,700 feet away from the nearest neighbors. We know all solar farms aren’t created equal. But we think this a pretty darn good location.”

The matter will be on the zoning board of appeals’ March 26 agenda and, if approved, will be considered at a future county board meeting.

Historic courthouse roof work completed

Griffin said during the meeting that a roof replacement project on the historic courthouse has been completed. A final inspection will be presented to the board at its April meeting along with final bill approval.

The historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon at 106 S. Fifth St. (Jeff Helfrich)

Sterling Commercial Roofing did the work for $813,125, with a $30,000 general contingency allowance. Griffin said last month that the project came in at about $20,000 less than expected. The project took place over the winter and involved scaffolding due to the historic courthouse roof’s complicated nature.

“It’s nice to have that project completed,” Griffin said.

Pines Road building to house animal control department

Griffin said during the meeting that the county has plans to remodel its Pines Road building to move the county’s animal control department to that location. Veterans Affairs will fill the space in the historic courthouse left by the animal control department’s departure. That space will also require remodeling.

Griffin said a pre-construction meeting was recently held and the work will start at the Pines Road location on March 23 before it begins at the historic courthouse.

“The project will start on the south end of the Pines Road building and then move to the north end of the building,” Griffin said. “And then they’ll be working here at the courthouse for that part of the project. It’s nice to see the whole project starting to move forward.”