Carls earns Ogle-Lee Fire’s Pat Kasmar Award for 2026

Each year the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District gives an award to spotlight an individual whose contribution to the district went above and beyond.

The Pat Kasmar Award is named in honor of Board Member Rick Kasmar’s mother. The award reads, “In appreciation for exceptional hard work for the protection of the community in the Rochelle Fire Department and Ogle-Lee area.

On Saturday, March 14, Lt. Tyler Carls of RFD and Ogle-Lee was presented the Pat Kasmar Award.

Carls joined OLFPD in Flagg Center and RFD as a paid-on-call member in April 2009. He became a full-time firefighter with Rochelle in July 2012. He was promoted to captain with Ogle-Lee in November 2018. Most recently, he was promoted to lieutenant of RFD’s gold shift on Jan. 6, 2025.

“Throughout his career, TC has been tireless in his efforts to build and strengthen our training program, always pushing to ensure our department has the very best opportunities to learn and grow,” an OLFPD news release reads. “His dedication and vision have played a major role in bringing our training center dreams to fruition, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who serves here. We couldn’t be prouder of him. This award is well-earned, and he is truly deserving of this recognition.”