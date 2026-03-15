Obendorf: 1949 in Polo

The enthusiasm of the class made the play “One Foot In Heaven” one of the best ever given in the history of the school especially since this came out as a play from the book in 1948.

Polo is one of the first to give it as a play. The reaction of the audience of Polo will be used by the publishing company for future sales. The whole town was talking and saying it was one of the best ever given.

In May of 1949 five precautions were given to parents on how to fight infantile paralysis. It is necessary to get ready for the 1949 polio season. Two of them are to avoid crowds and do not get too tired.

June of 1949 finds Dean, Chuck, Ron, and Vern Cassens heading for Boys State, where Dean McCartney is the first Polo boy to run for the top executor’s position as governor.

Sept. 6 we started school again as seniors and we will be doing everything now for the last time. The show, “The Stratton Story” is now playing with June Allyson and James Stewart. Polo will now be the first small city to get automatic dial phones. Hamburger now 53 cents a pound, bacon still going down to 49 cents, bread holding steady at two for 21 cents and lettuce still two for 29 cents. They predict a better than average football team. Our first grade teacher, Miss Vera Joiner, retires after 30 years of teaching. The new firehouse is to be built.

During the Stockton game fans had trouble telling what penalties were being called. Twice the referee would wave his arms in a manner that was interpreted to mean he was having trouble with flying insects. However, he then stepped off five yards which meant offsides or back in motion.

Then came Friday night November 1949 and the last performance of eight of the Marcos. Chuck, Tom, Fay, Jim, Max, Nick, Bill and Capt. Ron put away their blue and gold uniforms. Fans were treated to one of the best games of the season as undefeated Rockton and once-beaten Polo met head on. It was a football thriller that had everyone on a fingernail diet. Polo won and knocked Rockton from the undefeated ranks.

Nov. 17, 1949 an interesting comment from the paper was, “Chuck McKee of the senior play cast has been having quite a few extra (outside) activities at play practice. So states Mr. Parrett.”

Dean McCartney was a teacher in American Problems one day and he emphatically stressed old-age pensions.

Another comment, “A word of advice to those senior girls with the wanderlust. Dixon, Sterling, Mt. Morris, and Oregon may look glamorous, but let me remind you, girls, the grass always just looks greener on the other side of the fence.”

By this time PCHS has a column in the paper and Wayne Meyer wins $1 for his name submitted, which was “PO–CO- Dots.”

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.